Ruby Gill announces ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On My Face’ album launch tour

Singer-songwriter Ruby Gill has announced tour dates in support of her debut album, ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On My Face’.

The nine-date run will kick off with a gig supporting Maple Glider at Sound Doctor in Anglesea on October 1, and will conclude on December 3 at the Tanswell Hotel in Beechworth.

Also included on the tour are two dates opening for Liz Stringer in Pt. Lonsdale – both of which have already sold out. See dates and venues below – remaining tickets are on sale here.

Advertisement

‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown On My Face’ arrived earlier this month after being previewed with singles like ‘Public Panic Attacks’, ‘You Should Do This For a Living’ and ‘Borderlines’.

“A lot of this album is about coming to terms with myself,” Gill said of the record during an interview with NME this year. “Just really allowing myself, for the first time, to be completely present and me in it.

“Doing it live felt like the best reflection of that, because that’s how I write and play. And it was quite healing: I didn’t know how important it would be to listen to these very live vocal takes and be OK with what happened in the room.”

Ruby Gill Australian album launch tour

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Wadawurrung/Anglesea, Sound Doctor (supporting Maple Glider)

Friday 21, Saturday 22 – Wadawurrung/Pt Lonsdale (supporting Liz Stringer)

NOVEMBER

Sunday 13 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 18 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine, The Bridge

Sunday 20 – Thirroul, Thirroul Music Festival

Sunday 20 – Gadi/Sydney, Vanguard

Thursday 24 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Advertisement

DECEMBER 3

Sunday 3 – Yorta Yorta/Beechworth, Tanswell Hotel