Ruby Gill returns with new single ‘Borderlines’

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Ruby Gill has released a new single, ‘Borderlines’.

The single, released today (November 26), is Gill’s second single. She released her debut track, ‘Your Mum’, in November of 2018. Marcel Borrack and Tim Harvey co-produced the song in the inner-north Melbourne suburb of Northcote.

Gill has also released an accompanying visualiser for the song. Samuel Galloway shot and directed the video.

Watch it below:

The song details Gill’s experiences as an immigrant to Australia, having moved to Melbourne from Johannesburg. Gill wrote the song while on a Bridging visa A (BVA), a temporary visa that allows holders to remain in Australia.

“‘Borderlines’ is about my experience of not being allowed to freely move around – especially when bad things happen,” she said in a statement.

“[I]t is for anyone who’s tried to change countries, or who’s been separated from their people and their forests and their grief by pieces of paper.”

Gill also acknowledges her position of relative privilege in her circumstances. “As an immigrant, I know the nonsense has been made simpler by my being a white, English-speaking person,” she said.

“Sometimes no one even knows I’m foreign until I say robot instead of traffic light.”

She has pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from the single’s revenue to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

Gill will perform this weekend in the border town of Albury, supporting The Teskey Brothers.