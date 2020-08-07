Ruby Hunter to be posthumously inducted into NIMA hall of fame

The late Ruby Hunter will be inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Hall of Fame during tomorrow night’s awards ceremony (August 8).

A proud Ngarrindjeri woman, Hunter passed away in 2010 and is survived by her husband, fellow musician Archie Roach.

Archie Roach and Emma Donovan will perform special musical tributes to celebrate Hunter’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Ruby Hunter enjoyed a distinguished musical career spanning more than three decades. In 1994, she became the first female Indigenous artist to release a solo album.

The record, ‘Thoughts Within’, was nominated for ‘Best Indigenous Release’ at the 1995 ARIA awards. Her follow-up album, ‘Feeling Good’, earned an ARIA nomination in the ‘Best Blues & Roots Album’ category.

Outside of her solo career, Hunter founded and performed with musical collective Black Arm Band. She was also an actress, appearing in the films A Cry in the Dark and One Night the Moon as well as the television series, Correlli.

The National Indigenous Music Awards commence at 7pm (AEST) tomorrow night (August 8). They will take place virtually, in keeping with venue restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The evening will feature performances by a handful of Indigenous artists, including Miiesha, Thelma Plum and JK-47. Midnight Oil will also premiere the music video for their new song, ‘Gadigal Land’. The track, released today (August 7), is the band’s first in 18 years.

The ceremony will air on NITV, Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service, TEABBA and on social media.