Rudeboy E drops debut single and video for ‘Cold’

Larrakia hip-hop artist Rudeboy E has released his debut single, ‘Cold’.

At 17 years old, Rudeboy E – real name Eddie Fejo – has made musical comparisons to the likes of Eazy E and The Kid Laroi. Today’s single was released with an accompanying music video, filmed in Fejo’s hometown of Palmerston in the Northern Territory.

Watch the music video for ‘Cold’ below:

In a press statement, Fejo discussed his musical influences, saying, “I’ve always loved music. Any genre, but maybe not heavy metal. Rap, hip-hop, gospel, everything!

“I’ve always looked up to J Cole. One of the best verse spitters out there, he just speaks the truth.”

The young artist said “speaking truth to the world” is something he strives to do throughout his music career.

“Palmerston is a good place because everyone knows each other. All your family and friends are around. We’re all artists. My dad’s an artist, my sister and my mum’s a deadly black woman, a poet,” Fejo said.

“It’s bad here too, I’ve seen little kids heading down the kind of path that won’t end well and I don’t want to get stuck in that life. I want to change that for me and for everyone here.

“Twenty years down the track, I want to be a successful rapper, maybe even a businessman, have a good house, a good stable family. That’s it. Stay in contact with my family.”