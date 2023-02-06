Ruel announces ‘4th Wall’ Australian tour

Ruel has announced an Australian tour for this April in support of his forthcoming debut studio album, ‘4th Wall’.

The singer-songwriter will kick off the run on April 14 with a show at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, before dates in Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth. The tour will wrap up on April 28 with Ruel’s first-ever headline arena show: a homecoming gig at Sydney’s Aware Super Theatre.

See full dates and venues below. Tickets are on sale this Friday (February 10) from 9am local time, with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier – you can register for that here.

“Playing at home is the best feeling ever, the crowds are always so energising and the vibe in the room is unmatched,” Ruel said in a statement. “It’s going to be so much fun to finally play the record live and share it with everyone in real time. These shows are always so special and I cannot WAIT to see everyone again.”

Following up a trio of EPs (2018’s ‘Ready’, 2019’s ‘Free Time’ and 2020’s ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’), ‘4th Wall’ is set to arrive on March 3. It’s been previewed with a string of singles, starting with ‘GROWING UP IS _____’ in late 2021 and continuing with last year’s ‘LET THE GRASS GROW’, ‘YOU AGAINST YOURSELF’ and ‘SOMEONE ELSE’S PROBLEM’. The most recent single, ‘MUST BE NICE’, was released last month.

“I wrote a lot of really sad songs. And then I was like, OK, how can I find a different energy that [still] isn’t happy? I found using the emotion of anger was a cooler way of getting more energy and making it still feel like you can have a good time to it,” Ruel said of the album – produced by longtime collaborator M-Phazes – when speaking to NME for last month’s Australian cover story.

“I want people to feel like at least one of the songs made them think of something in a different way. Because I tried to make every song something that I hadn’t heard before.”

Ruel’s 2023 Australian ‘4th Wall’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 14 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 15 – Adelaide, Hinley Street Music Hall

Friday 21 – Melbourne, MCA

Saturday 22 – Perth, Fremantle Arts centre

Friday 28 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre