Ruel and GRACEY team up for new single ‘Empty Love’

UK singer GRACEY has released her latest single, ‘Empty Love’, featuring Ruel.

A music video featuring the prodigious young pair will premiere tonight (May 22) at 8:30pm AEST here. It’s out on streaming services in Australia already – listen to ‘Empty Love’ below:

GRACEY has progressively teased the release of ‘Empty Love’, and the announcement of Ruel’s feature on social media in the last two weeks. On Wednesday (May 20), the Brighton singer shared a snippet of the track’s visualiser on Facebook as a 360 degree video.

Yesterday (May 21), GRACEY shared eye-less digital depictions of her and Ruel’s face as 3D photos.

It’s GRACEY’s second single of 2020, following ‘Alone In My Room (Gone)’. The new track is Ruel’s second major collaboration of the year, following ‘Down For You’ with Cosmo’s Midnight.

While at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 in Melbourne in February, NME Australia sat down for a brief chat with Ruel. The rising popstar said he was a few weeks out from going to Bali to start on new music, which will be his main preoccupation for the coming months.

He’s since released a video of him performing an intimate cover of Harry Styles’ ‘She’, recorded at the W Bali Hotel in Bali, Indonesia on February 16 – just days after that interview. Ruel also told NME Australia at the time he was likely to return to LA to “get every idea in [his head] out” to record his upcoming album, which will be his first full-length release. It’s unlikely that plan will still go ahead with an international travel ban in Australia still in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.