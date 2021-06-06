Ruel and Jarryd James cover Jeff Buckley’s ‘Lover, You Should’ve Come Over’

Ruel has teamed up with Jarryd James for a cover of Jeff Buckley’s song ‘Lover, You Should’ve Come Over’, performed live for The Set.

Performed last night (June 5), the pair’s cover remains relatively loyal to Buckley’s original 1994 track, with Ruel’s leading vocals contrasting with James’ softer lines.

Watch the performance below:

Elsewhere during the show, Ruel also performed his tracks ‘Painkiller’, ‘Younger’ and ‘Too Many Feelings’ live.

The lineup for The Set’s third season was announced back in April, and kicked off later that month. The show is hosted by Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott.

Previous episodes of The Set have featured covers from Eves Karydas, Ziggy Ramo and Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins and Birdz, Miiesha and Lime Cordiale, Genesis Owusu and The Chats, Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan and You Am I and Fanny Lumsden.

Ruel released his latest record, ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’, in October last year. Since then, he has released the single ‘Too Many Feelings’ and teamed up with Billy Davis and Genesis Owusu for ‘Dream No More’.

James released his second studio LP, ‘P.M.’, earlier this year, marking his first full-length record in five years.