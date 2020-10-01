Ruel announces new single with Cautious Clay, ‘Say It Over’

Ruel has today (October 1) announced details of his single, ‘Say It Over’, the next track to be lifted from his forthcoming EP. The track will be released tomorrow (October 2).

Sharing the single artwork on social media, shot by Michelle Grace Hunder, Ruel also revealed that the single features Cautious Clay.

View the artwork and announcement below:

‘Say It Over’ will be the second single from Ruel’s forthcoming EP ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’, due out Friday, October 23.

He announced details of the EP last month along with the release of its lead single, ‘As Long As You Care‘.

Alongside the release of ‘As Long As You Care’ came the launch of RuelVision.TV, which is described by Ruel as “a 24 hour TV network feat. music, exercise, news, action, drama, cooking, karaoke & lifestyle programs”.

Prior to his work on the forthcoming EP, Ruel has kept busy throughout 2020. He teamed up with Cosmo’s Midnight for their single ‘Down For You‘, collaborated with UK singer GRACEY for her song ‘Empty Love‘ and also released a remix of his own track ‘Painkiller‘ with Denzel Curry.

Ruel has also been enlisted as a headliner for the forthcoming Factory Summer Festival concert series, as the country prepares for the return of music festivals. The event, which also touts acts like Vera Blue and The Presets, is set to hit Perth and Brisbane in December, while hitting Melbourne throughout March and April next year.