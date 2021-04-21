Ruel, Cub Sport and more acts added to ‘The Set’ season three lineup

ABC music TV series The Set has revealed the lineup for its third season, which kicks off later this week.

Joining the lineup are Ruel, The Amity Affliction, Cub Sport, Peking Duk and The Jungle Giants, among others. The new additions join a previously announced bill featuring the likes of Missy Higgins, Hiatus Kaiyote, Lime Cordiale, Julia Stone, Miiesha, Ziggy Ramo, You Am I, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Genesis Owusu and The Chats.

The Set‘s third season launches this Saturday (April 24) from 8pm local time, with Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott as hosts. The new season was first announced in mid-March.

“It’s been a super tough 12 months for live music, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be back on your television, bringing you sets from some of the brightest and best artists of the moment,” Marigliano and Alcott said at the time.

The ABC is still inviting fans to join the show’s live studio audience, with seats currently available for the April 27 and 28 filmings.

Past seasons of The Set have featured performances from Amy Shark, Thelma Plum, Boy & Bear, The Teskey Brothers and Montaigne.