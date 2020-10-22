Ruel drops his highly anticipated new EP, ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’

Ruel has released his third EP, the hotly anticipated ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’.

The new record, out today (October 23), features the singles ‘say it over’ and ‘as long as you care’ alongside three previously unreleased tracks.

Stream the EP below:

Advertisement

“I want to get across that this project is another step forward in maturity for me,” Ruel said of the EP in a press release earlier this month.

“This project was a stream of consciousness when I was writing it at the time, and I feel like that’s the way all projects and songs are for me. They are moments in time.

“This project isn’t who I am right now as I wrote these songs last year, but it’s the most mature you’ve ever heard me and it was me, in that moment in time.”

The EP’s release continues what has been a big year for the young singer-songwriter. In 2020, he has teamed up with Omar Apollo on the single ‘Want U Around’, with GRACEY on ‘Empty Love’ and appeared on ‘Down for You’ by Cosmo’s Midnight.

Ruel was also recently unveiled as part of the lineup for Great Southern Nights, the multi-venue festival taking place across NSW next month. He will perform on the rooftop of the MCA in Circular Quay on November 27.

Advertisement

Ruel is also set to feature as part of Factory Summer Festival, which will hit Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne in December.