Ruel drops teaser video for upcoming single, ‘As Long As You Care’

Ruel has shared a short teaser clip for his upcoming single ‘As Long As You Care’, which comes out tomorrow (September 10).

The ‘Painkiller’ singer has been dropping hints about the track’s release all week, but has been scarce on the details until today (September 9), where he gave away the song’s title and its release date.

“as long as you care [sic] is out tomorrow. meet me in the chat room from 8pm ET for the official music video premiere on youtube,” he wrote.

The teaser clip sees Ruel, real name Ruel Vincent van Dijk, listening to records on a bean bag, in a room styled with ‘70s décor.

A credit slide at the end reads, “Escape to Ruel vision. An alternate universe built just for you”.

The string of teasers started earlier this week, with a retro-style video in which Ruel seemed to be advertising a drink called “Red Eyes Soda”. He followed it up with another faux-advertisement for the product, this time sporting a red velvet suit, round pink glasses and a British accent.

A third clip saw the singer don a pilot’s uniform to spruik “Red Eye Airways”, where he delivered the line, “See you in the bright lights of the red eye skies”.

‘As Long As You Care’ will be the singer’s first new solo music since the release of his 2019 album ‘Free Time’.

He hasn’t been completely dormant this year though, having linked up with Cosmo’s Midnight for ‘Down For You’ and UK singer GRACEY on her single, ‘Empty Love’. Ruel also released a ‘Painkiller’ remix pack, featuring a version of the song that he recorded with Denzel Curry.