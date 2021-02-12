Ruel drops ‘too many feelings’, his first new song of 2021

Ruel has returned with a brand new single, entitled ‘too many feelings’.

The track is the young singer-songwriter’s first since he released his ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’ EP in October last year.

Ruel began teasing the single’s release on social media earlier this week, before uploading it to streaming services last night (February 11).

Beginning as a subdued affair, ‘too many feelings’ quickly gathers momentum courtesy of a crafty backbeat.

The track has arrived with an official lyric video, which you can watch below:

Late last month, Ruel scored two tracks in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020. ‘As Long As You Care’ charted at #45 while ‘Down For You’, his collaboration with Cosmo’s Midnight, came in at #83.

Ruel’s tracks ‘Distance’ and ‘Say It Over [feat. Cautious Clay]’ polled at #104 and #116, respectively, in the station’s Hottest 200 countdown.

In January, Ruel featured as part of triple j’s Like A Version segment, taking on ‘It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over’ by Lenny Kravitz.

Also last month, the singer-songwriter appeared at Adelaide’s Summer Sounds Festival. He is scheduled to perform at Factory Summer Festival in Perth during March, as part of a lineup which also features Cosmo’s Midnight, The Presets and Illy.