Ruel postpones Asia tour due to novel coronavirus outbreak

English-born Sydney singer Ruel has pushed back the Asia leg of his ‘Free Time’ World Tour due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Asia leg of Ruel’s ‘Free Time’ World Tour was initially supposed to kick off next Tuesday (February 27) at the MUV Hall in Seoul, South Korea.

The musician broke the news today (February 20) with a statement on his social media accounts. The tour’s postponement is a result of the “numerous travel restrictions” that have been put in place because of the current global outbreak, he said.

“My team and I have made the tough decision to postpone the remaining dates of my ‘Free Time’ World Tour to September this year,” Ruel added. “I’m looking forward to coming back… [Please] stay safe and I can’t wait to see [you] all soon.”

Read the full statement below.

A majority of the dates of Ruel’s Asia tour have been rescheduled for September, with upgrades to the Singapore and Seoul venues due to overwhelming demand. A new date for his Shanghai, China stop will be announced at a later time.

Ruel’s Beijing show, however, has been cancelled due to “scheduling complications,” with full refunds available through all official ticketing outlets. But the singer “promises” to perform in the city “as soon as possible.”

All tickets for the tour’s original dates will be valid for the rescheduled shows. Ticketholders who are unable to make it for the new dates can request a full refund through their original ticketing outlet. For more details and ticketing information, visit Ruel’s official website.

Earlier this month, Ruel appeared at Laneway Festival, which took him to six cities around Australia. In July, he will play Splendour In The Grass in Byron Bay, which unveiled its lineup earlier this week.

Ruel’s new 2020 ‘Free Time’ Asia Tour dates:

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The Bee (September 9)

Singapore – Capitol Theatre (10) (Upgraded venue)

Bangkok, Thailand – GMM (12)

Taipei, Taiwan – Legacy Taipei (16)

Seoul, South Korea – Yes24 Live Hall (18) (Upgraded venue)

Hong Kong – Music Zone (20)

Manila, Philippines – Music Museum (25)

Osaka, Japan – TRAD (29)

Tokyo, Japan – Duo Music Exchange (30)

Also appearing at July’s Splendour In The Grass 2020.