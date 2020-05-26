Ruel releases ‘Painkiller’ remix with Denzel Curry

Ruel has released a remix of his 2019 track, ‘Painkiller’, which features US rapper Denzel Curry.

Premiering on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe today (May 26), the track includes a rap verse from Curry that didn’t appear on the original. Listen to the remix of ‘Painkiller’ below:

‘Painkiller’ is off Ruel’s second EP, ‘Free Time’, released in September, and was the first single to be shared in the lead up to the record.

Last week, Ruel featured on a new track with UK singer Gracey titled ‘Empty Love’. In March, Cosmo’s Midnight released a track, ‘Down For You’, which also featured the 17-year-old singer.

“We met Ruel a few years ago at Groovin The Moo,” the band said earlier this year.

“He joined us on stage for an impromptu collab. We immediately knew we had to write a song together. The stars didn’t align until a year later, but we made up for lost time and wrote ‘Down For You.’”

Alongside a handful of original releases, Ruel recently shared a cover of Harry Styles’ track ‘She’. The cover debuted in February at a Sydney bushfire relief concert but was professionally recorded while Ruel was in Indonesia and subsequently released in March.

Ruel was recntly forced to push back the Asia leg of his ‘Free World’ tour from February to September.