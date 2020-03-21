Ruel releases video of Harry Styles ‘She’ cover

Ruel has released a video of him performing an intimate cover of Harry Styles’ ‘She’ – watch it below.

Ruel first debuted the cover live at a Sydney acoustic bushfire benefit concert with Matt Healy of the 1975 in February of this year. Per the video description, this new rendition was recorded at the W Bali Hotel in Bali, Indonesia on February 16.

While at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020 in Melbourne, NME Australia sat down for a brief chat with Ruel. The rising popstar said he was a few weeks out from going to Bali to start on new music, which will be his main preoccupation for the coming months. He’s also likely to return to LA to “get every idea in [his head] out” to record his upcoming album, which will be his first full-length release.

Ruel premiered the video for his collaboration with Cosmo’s Midnight ‘Down For You’ this week. Ruel named electronic duo Cosmo’s Midnight as his favourite act from Sydney (besides himself), and shed some light on their friendship, which ignited at Groovin The Moo 2019 to NME Australia at Laneway Festival last month. “I think their production is amazing and I like everything they touch,” he said.

Ruel was recently forced to postpone Asia tour dates to September, due to travel restrictions to stem the novel coronavirus outbreak.