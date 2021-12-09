Ruel returns with new single ‘GROWING UP IS _____’

Following on from ‘too many feelings’ in January and Dylan J collaboration ‘Notice Me’ in August, Ruel has returned with new single ‘GROWING UP IS _____’.

Opening with a lush, reverb-heavy soundscape, the singer-songwriter’s latest sees him crooning delicately over textural dream-pop, with a bittersweet refrain that speaks to the exhilaration and pain of transitioning into adulthood.

‘GROWING UP IS _____’ arrives alongside a performance video that sees Ruel and his band playing the track live at Filmworx in Melbourne. Watch that – and listen to the studio recording – below:

“I know I’m born to be a writer and a musician — that’s what I love and am supposed to do. But I’ve been trying to figure out what sort of person I want to be while doing that,” explained the 19-year-old Ruel in a statement accompanying the new single.

“So this song and the new songs coming are me awake at night looking at the ceiling thinking, ‘What is my purpose? Why am I here? What is the best way to live life?”

According to a press release, ‘GROWING UP IS _____’ is the first in a string of forthcoming releases from Ruel. The song was created in collaboration with songwriter PJ Harding, longtime collaborator M-Phazes and co-writer Julian Bunetta.

Ruel’s last body of work was his 2020 EP ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’, which was previewed with singles like ‘As Long As You Care’ and ‘Say It Over’. In August, he teased a forthcoming collaboration with Cub Sport.

Last month, the singer teamed up with Holly Humberstone to deliver an acoustic version of the latter’s recent single ‘Scarlett’.