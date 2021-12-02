Ruel teases a new single titled ‘GROWING UP IS _____’

Pop sensation Ruel has dropped a 15-second teaser for a forthcoming single dubbed ‘GROWING UP IS _____’.

Described in a press release as being an “ode to the messy, complicated, yet ultimately exhilarating rites of passage we all traverse while growing up.”, the clip was released via YouTube Shorts and accompanied by a request from the artist – Ruel wants his fans to get creative via Shorts and complete the lyric, “Growing up is…“.

“The idea of the underline at the end of the title was to try to explain that everyone has a different experience growing up,” Ruel explained. “Everyone has ups and downs, but because it’s never just one thing, I couldn’t just give it one word and wanted to leave it open for interpretation.”

Listen to the ‘GROWING UP IS _____’ clip below, where you can also find details of how to get involved:

‘GROWING UP IS _____’ will be released officially on Friday December 10.

Ruel shared his first slice of solo material for 2021 – the standalone single ‘Too Many Feelings’ – back in February. It came as the follow-up to his third EP ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’, which he released last October via RCA / Sony. It featured the singles ‘Say It Over’, ‘As Long As You Care’ and ‘Distance’.

Speaking to NME upon the EP’s release, Ruel noted a keenness to evolve on his musicality, hinting that his forthcoming material would be more experimental than previous releases.

“I’ve been writing a lot more… I wouldn’t say experimental, ’cause I don’t really know how to produce, and a lot of the sound comes with the production. But in terms of songwriting, melodies and chords, I’ve definitely been straying away from what I usually do,” he said. “I’m scared to send them to my manager! Just let me flesh them out a bit more first.”

Last November, Ruel said he’d begun working on a screamo and grime-influenced track, telling ELLE: “I put on a guitar pedal distortion, cranked it the fuck up, and put on, like a grime accent. I just did, like, a screamo, grime, Slowthai thing. It was, like, a minute. The lyrics were so disgusting, but in the best way possible.”

August saw him share a stripped-down snippet of a heartrending new track (the title of which is currently unknown), which Brisbane indie-pop outfit Cub Sport later revealed was a collaborative effort.

Later that month, Ruel teamed up with Melbourne-based rapper Dylan J for a slow-burning new duet titled ‘Notice Me’. Last month, he and Holly Humberstone united to deliver an acoustic version of the latter’s recent single ‘Scarlett’.