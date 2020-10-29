Ruel to livestream Great Southern Nights show, announces exclusive ‘test performance’

Ruel has announced plans to livestream his Great Southern Nights performance, due to take place on November 27.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage at the MCA’s rooftop in Sydney’s Circular Quay for his appearance at the multi-venue festival.

According to a social media post about the stream, the show will mark the live performance debut of Ruel’s recent EP, ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’.

“im gonna stream my full live show from the rooftop of one of the most beautiful locations in sydney to 6 continents around the world,” Ruel said on social media.

so on friday 27th of Nov, im gonna stream my full live show from the rooftop of one of the most beautiful locations in sydney to 6 continents around the world. this will be my very first time playing the new ep in full with my band. tix @ https://t.co/wimWMmpRZ5 pic.twitter.com/4140obS5tN — RUEL (@oneruel) October 28, 2020

The livestream is a ticketed event, commencing at 7.30pm AEDT on November 27/6.30am GMT on November 28.

In addition to his show on November 27, Ruel will play an exclusive ‘test performance’ at the venue on November 13. Fans can enter a ballot for their chance to purchase tickets to the small-scale show.

Rule featured on the cover of NME Australia’s October edition, addressing his new EP and his outlook on his career.

“People my age, when they get in the industry, can make it so hard on themselves. But I never really set goals,” he explained.

“I never think about the future, which is weird. I don’t think about the past, either. I feel like I just go with the flow, and wherever I end up, that’s where I end up. I’m just gonna try my best to be happy.”

On Sunday (November 1), Ruel will appear in the series premiere of The Sound‘s second season. He is also slated to perform for ARIA Week during November, as was announced last week.