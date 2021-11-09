RÜFÜS DU SOL add new dates to their 2022 Australian tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL have added new dates to their first Australian tour in over three years, set to take place at the end of 2022.

Touring in support of their latest album ‘Surrender’, the trio were already planning to perform one date each in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne. Now, they’ve added extra dates in the latter two cities due to previously announced shows having already sold out during pre-sale.

They’ll now be playing shows in Sydney on both December 2 and 3, and in Melbourne on both December 15 and 16. General sale for tickets to all shows are available now.

The group, who are currently touring North America, have promised that the forthcoming Australian tour will sport “the biggest production [they’ve] ever toured with”.

“We’ve planned four different tours of Australia and New Zealand since 2019 and haven’t been able to announce any of them,” the band said in an earlier press statement.

“We wanted to make sure when we announce a show, it’s gonna happen and we are confident this tour is happening and we’re are going to make up for lost time with you all.”

‘Surrender’, the band’s fourth album, dropped last month, led by the release of ‘Alive’ in July. In a three-star review of the album, NME‘s Cat Woods wrote, “RÜFÜS DU SOL aren’t doing anything radically new or unexpected, but if you’ve become an expert of the form, why change for the sake of change?”.