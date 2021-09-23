RÜFÜS DU SOL announce fourth album, ‘Surrender’

Following a couple of single releases this year, RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced the forthcoming arrival of their fourth album, ‘Surrender’.

The electronic trio’s new album will be released on October 22 through Rose Avenue/Reprise/Warner and follow on from their 2018 LP ‘Solace’.

In addition to the album announcement, the group have shared the third single, ‘On My Knees’. The brooding electronic track is accompanied by a music video filmed during a show rehearsal at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, with animation provided by Alex ‘Katzki’ George and Ruff Mercy.

Watch the clip below:

Band member James Hunt said they intended to write something “darker, driving and a little more edgy” than their usual sound.

“It’s definitely one of the most banging tracks on the record – we referenced some of our favourite club music for the drum programming and had fun envisioning the time when we could finally play this live,” he explained in a statement.

“It had an amazing reaction at our Red Rocks shows last month which was really special for us.”

In addition to ‘On My Knees’, ‘Surrender’ will include the previously released singles ‘Alive’ and ‘Next To Me’.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s ‘Surrender’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Next To Me’

2. ‘Make It Happen’

3. ‘See You Again’

4. ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’

5. ‘Alive’

6. ‘Alive (Reprise)’

7. ‘On My Knees’

8. ‘Wildfire’

9. ‘Surrender (feat. Curtis Harding)’

10. ‘Devotion’

11. ‘Always’