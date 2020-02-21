RÜFÜS DU SOL announce new live album ‘Live From Joshua Tree’

Electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a new live album, recorded in the desert plains of Joshua Tree, California.

‘RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live From Joshua Tree’ will feature performances of songs from the band’s three studio albums – ‘Atlas’, ‘Bloom’ and the GRAMMY-nominated ‘Solace.’

Alongside the album, which will be released on March 6, the band are also dropping an accompanying film, which will appear on YouTube on the same day.

Advertisement

The band have dropped an official trailer for the album and film as well as the live recording of the title track of ‘Solace’.

In a press statement, the band’s drummer James Hunt revealed how the idea for the album and film combination came about.

“The idea for a film was born out on a writing trip in Joshua Tree when we were trying to finish ‘Solace’,” Hunt said.

“We stayed up all night writing as the sun rose, this creeping light over the valley made its way into the room. We climbed these wild rock formations to a little vista at the top, about 100 feet above where we were writing and sat to take in the sunrise.”

Advertisement

“Over an 18 month period, we workshopped ideas and locations and finally were able to put time aside to shoot in September last year,” he continued.

“It was decided sunset would be more practical for our crew. We originally planned for it to be a live stream, but as the idea grew and the production got bigger and bigger, it organically morphed into a film.”

Watch the trailer for ‘RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live From Joshua Tree’ above.