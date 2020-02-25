RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced exclusive premiere screenings of their upcoming concert film, RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live From Joshua Tree, in Melbourne and Sydney for bushfire relief.

The film premiere will be held at IMAX Melbourne Museum and Randwick Ritz in Sydney on March 4. Both showings will be followed by a screening of The Chemical Brothers’ 2012 concert film Don’t Think, which captures the British electronic duo’s performance at Fuji Rock Festival 2011.

Tickets to the screenings are priced at $19.95 each and go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, February 26) at 9am AEDT. They will be available via DICE. All proceeds from the event tickets will be donated to the Australian Red Cross for bushfire appeal.

In a press statement as per triple j, keyboardist Jon George said the band were excited to “join forces for a double-header screening with one of the acts that has influenced us most. We are lifelong fans of the Chemical Brothers and are thrilled to have them and their team jump on board”.

He added: “Given everything that’s happened at home this summer with the fires, we wanted to do more to raise money to support those affected.”

RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live From Joshua Tree, which the electronic trio have dubbed “a new live cinematic experience”, will accompany a live album of the same name. The album was recorded in the desert plains of Joshua Tree, California and features songs from their three studio albums: ‘Atlas’, ‘Bloom’ and the GRAMMY-nominated ‘Solace.’

The album arrives March 6 and the film will be uploaded to YouTube on the same day.