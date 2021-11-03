RÜFÜS DU SOL announce ‘Surrender’ national tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a handful of national tour dates in celebration of their latest album ‘Surrender’.

The tour will see the electronic outfit head to most capital cities across November and December next year. Tickets go on sale from 12pm local time on November 9 through Moshtix.

In a statement, the group said it was “the biggest production [they’ve] ever toured with”.

“We’ve planned four different tours of Australia and New Zealand since 2019 and haven’t been able to announce any of them,” they said.

“We wanted to make sure when we announce a show, it’s gonna happen and we are confident this tour is happening and we’re are going to make up for lost time with you all.”

Additionally, the group have announced one fan who enters the pre-sale on Monday (November 8) will be given the chance to view all five of the band’s shows, with flights, accommodation and VIP tickets covered.

NME gave ‘Surrender’ three stars upon its release last month, writing that “RÜFÜS DU SOL aren’t doing anything radically new or unexpected, but if you’ve become an expert of the form, why change for the sake of change?”.

The group are currently up for two ARIA Award nominations, Best Group and Best Dance Release.

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2022 ‘Surrender’ tour dates:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 26 – Brisbane, Brisbane Showgrounds

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Sydney, The Domain

Saturday 10 – Adelaide, Ellis Park/Tampawardli

Thursday 15 – Melbourne, Flemington Racecourse

Saturday 17 – Perth, Langley Park