RÜFÜS DU SOL are the only Australian act nominated in 2023 Grammy Awards

The nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards were announced earlier today (November 16), and from the dozens of acts nominated, just one is of Australian origin: RÜFÜS DU SOL.

Out of a total 91 awards up for grabs, RÜFÜS DU SOL are nominated for two: Best Dance/Electronic Recording (for their single ‘On My Knees’) and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album (for last year’s ‘Surrender’, which the aforementioned single is taken from). Notably, it was another ‘Surrender’ single – ‘Alive’ – that earned the group their first Grammy win at this year’s ceremony.

That single won them the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. They’d been nominated for the same award in 2020 (for ‘Underwater’), while their third album, ‘Solace’, was up for the 2020 Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Advertisement

On social media, RÜFÜS DU SOL said of their two nominations for next year’s Grammys: “So stoked! Shout out to all the nominees – we’re in some great company!”

So stoked! Woke up to two Grammy nominations 🙏 Shout out to all the nominees – we’re in some great company! ..📸 Leah Barylsky Posted by RÜFÜS DU SOL on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

With their latest nod for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, RÜFÜS DU SOL are up against Beyoncé (who’s nominated for her ‘Renaissance’ single ‘Break My Soul’), Bonobo (‘Rosewood’), Diplo and Miguel (‘Don’t Forget My Love’), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha (‘I’m Good’), and Kaytranada and H.E.R. (‘Intimidated’).

Very similar is the list of nominees for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: alongside RÜFÜS DU SOL’s nod for ‘Surrender’, Beyoncé has been nominated for ‘Renaissance’, Bonobo for ‘Fragments’, and Diplo for his self-titled album. ODESZA has also been nominated, earning a nod for their fourth album, ‘The Last Goodbye’.

See the full list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards here.

In addition to RÜFÜS DU SOL, Australian nominees for the 2022 Grammys included Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, AC/DC, The Kid LAROI and Hiatus Kaiyote. RÜFÜS DU SOL were the only act among them to win an award.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RÜFÜS DU SOL have also been nominated for eight awards at this year’s ARIAs. They lead the pack, earning nods for Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Group, Best Pop Release, Best Dance/Electronic Release, Best Video, Best Mixed Album and Best Produced Album. The 2022 ARIA Awards will be held in Sydney next Thursday (November 24).