RÜFÜS DU SOL remix ‘No Time’ by Lastlings

RÜFÜS DU SOL have shared their take on ‘No Time’, the latest single from fellow Aussie electronic group Lastlings.

The trio have released two versions of the remix – a shorter cut and an extended eight-and-a-half minute edit “for the open dance floors in a parallel universe”.

“Loved this track from the first time they played it to us as a demo a couple of years ago, stoked to be able to put our spin on it,” commented RÜFÜS DU SOL on Instagram regarding their take.

“They’ve taken the song on an amazing journey and we’re eagerly waiting for the moment we’re back together moving to it on a packed dance floor,” added Lastlings.

Lastlings originally released ‘No Time’ back in July. Following up a string of singles over the past year, it’ll likely appear on the duo’s forthcoming sophomore album, expected sometime this year. Their last full-length was 2017 debut ‘Verses’.

“‘No Time’ is about releasing yourself from negative thoughts, and growing from our disappointments and failures,” the duo said of the new single upon its announcement.

“It is also about living life to its fullest potential because, as cliché as it may be, life really is short and everything happens for a reason.”

The remix is something of a returned favour between the two groups. Last year, Lastlings reworked the title track from RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2018 album ‘Solace’ for the album’s remixed edition, which also saw new spins from the likes of Cassian and Willaris. K.