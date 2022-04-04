RÜFÜS DU SOL win Best Dance/Electronic Recording at 2022 Grammys

RÜFÜS DU SOL have won their first-ever Grammy, taking home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at this year’s ceremony.

The Sydney trio – comprising Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist – were up against artists such as James Blake, Caribou, Afrojack, David Guetta, Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and more, ultimately winning the Grammy for their song ‘Alive’, lifted from their 2021 album ‘Surrender’.

“What a journey!” they shared on Instagram. “Thank you to every single one of you who has supported us and believed in us along the way. We’re just getting started.”

The outfit received an outpouring of support from fellow Australian electronic artists, with Flume commenting “Hell yeah!”, What So Not writing “Well deserved guys!”, Dom Dolla sharing “GO FELLAS!! couldn’t be more deserving”, and Hayden James commenting “SO PROUD OF YOU LEGENDS”.

It was the third time the trio had been up for a Grammy, following nominations in 2020 for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

RÜFÜS DU SOL released their fourth studio album ‘Surrender’ last year, comprising singles ‘Alive’, ‘Next To Me’ and ‘On My Knees’. The album received a three-star review from NME, who said: “RÜFÜS DU SOL aren’t doing anything radically new or unexpected, but if you’ve become an expert of the form, why change for the sake of change?”

‘Alive’ also won the trio an ARIA, receiving the award for Best Dance Release at the 2021 ceremony.

They’ll be playing Australian shows for the first time since 2019 later this year, with dates scheduled for Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets for the shows are available here.