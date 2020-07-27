Rumours of a new Eminem and Rihanna collaboration after Instagram post

A new collaboration between Eminem and Rihanna could be on the cards, with an Instagram post by the former’s marketing firm sparking speculation.

An image on the Instagram stories of Burn It Down Group showed Rihanna’s ‘R’ logo used on her ‘Rated R’ album cover combined with Eminem’s backwards ‘E’.

Eminem’s marketing group has posted this on Instagram stories. Do you think a new Eminem and a Rihanna collaboration is on the way? pic.twitter.com/3rKf2uH4kj — 🅴 (@Fentxyy) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated before, on 2010’s US number one single ‘Love The Way You Lie’, ‘Numb’ from Rihanna’s 2012 album ‘Unapologetic’, and ‘The Monster’ from ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’.

An unexpected new release from Eminem would be in keeping with the rapper’s recent trend of surprise albums. In January he released ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, his second surprise album following 2018’s ‘Kamikaze’.

Last month, meanwhile, he teased 10th anniversary plans for ‘Love The Way You Lie”s parent album ‘Recovery’.

His most recent release came earlier this month in the form of ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’, a collaboration with Kid Cudi announced via the latter’s young daughter Vada.

Last November, meanwhile, a leaked track from 2011 appeared to see Eminem siding with Chris Brown after his assault of Rihanna. The lyrics were changed before its release.