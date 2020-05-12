Run The Jewels announce ‘RTJ4’ release date and tracklisting

Run The Jewels have shared details of their long-awaited fourth album ‘Run The Jewels 4’, including its tracklisting, artwork and release date.

Recorded primarily at Rick Rubin‘s Shangri-La Studios and Electric LadyStudios in NYC, the new record sees El-P and Killer Mike team up with a host of big-name guests, including Pharrell Williams, Josh Homme, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, and more.

The duo, who had previously shared new tracks ‘Yankee and the Brave’ and ‘Ooh LA LA’, shared the news via their social media channels today (May 12). Check out the artwork and tracklisting below.

JUNE 5 2020 – Pre Order now on https://t.co/D5R3XmIK3Q pic.twitter.com/cUUnMpKcs9 — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) May 12, 2020

The 40-minute record is due for release June 5 via Jewel Runners/BMG. Fans can pre-order ‘Run The Jewels 4’ here.

In addition to the new album, Run the Jewels will also be launching their own cannabis line, a collaboration with the founder of the Cookies strain. El-P recently appeared on Netflix’s Cooked With Cannabis show, co-hosted by Kelis.

The group are set to join Rage Against The Machine for their massive world tour next year, which has been rescheduled for 2021 as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

‘Run The Jewels 4’ tracklisting:

01. ‘Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)’

02. ‘Ooh LA LA’ (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

03. ‘Out of Site’ (feat. 2 Chainz)

04. ‘Holy Calamafuck’

05. ‘Goonies vs. E.T.’

06. ‘Walking in the Snow’

07. ‘JU$T’ (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

08. ‘Never Look Back’

09. ‘The Ground Below’

10. ‘Pulling the Pin’ (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. ‘A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation)’