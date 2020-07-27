Run The Jewels have shared a new video for ‘JU$T’ – watch it below.

The track, a collaboration with Pharrell and Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack De La Rocha, appears on Killer Mike and El-P’s new album, ‘RTJ4’.

The new animated clip is a politically charged lyric video taking in everything from slave masters to police brutality. Watch it below.

Advertisement

‘RTJ4’ came out in June, amid worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. The protests led the duo to release the new album earlier than planned, and for free download on their website.

NME gave ‘RTJ4’ five stars in review, calling it “Mike and El-P’s best work to date”.

“‘RTJ4’ is protest music for a new generation,” the review continued. “They’re armed in the uprising with a torrent of spirited rallying calls. And they are fearless in their approach to holding middle America and its apathetic leaders accountable.

“This is less ‘What’s Going On’ and more ‘It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back’ — although there’s no doubt that Marvin Gaye would enjoy hearing Killer Mike’s last words for the firing squad: ‘Fuck you, too.'”

Advertisement

Killer Mike spoke to NME about the wave of anti-racism protests for a Big Read cover story following the release of ‘RTJ4’, saying the global protests had made him optimistic for the future.

“Instead of the audience just looking like me, because it’s a Black issue, it’s a combination of all people, races and ethnicities coming out,” he explained.