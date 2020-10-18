Run The Jewels gave the debut live performance of their latest album ‘RTJ4’ in its entirety last night (October 17).

The hip-hop duo – comprised of Killer Mike and El-P – appeared on Adult Swim special Holy Calamavote, which encouraged viewers to use their voice in the upcoming US presidential election.

During the performance, the pair were joined by the album’s various special guests, with the likes of Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, 2 Chainz, Mavis Staples and more appearing virtually on a screen behind them.

They were also joined by in-person guests Greg Nice and Gangsta Boo for versions of ‘Ooh La La’ and ‘Walking In The Snow’ respectively. Watch the full performance below now.

The programme also doubled as a charity benefit, raising money for the ACLU. At the time of writing, $7,800 (£6,039) has been raised.

Holy Calamavote was originally scheduled to take place on October 10 but was pushed back by a week after a coronavirus scare on set.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album ‘RTJ4’,” said Run the Jewels in a press statement ahead of the special airing. “This will be fun.”

Meanwhile, Killer Mike is lobbying to get a bill passed by the US government to help save music industry workers who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. “The pandemic and its mishandlement by the lawmakers in Washington have put an enormous strain on the hard-working people that make this industry go round,” he said.

“A stimulus bill must be passed immediately to ensure that hard-working Americans are able to feed themselves and their families as we ride this tragic pandemic out.”