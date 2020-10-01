Run The Jewels’ live ‘RTJ4’ show to feature Josh Homme, Zack De La Rocha and Mavis Staples

Run The Jewels have announced the guest line-up for their special one-off TV performance of their latest album, ‘RTJ4’.

Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, soul legend Mavis Staples, and comedian Eric André are set to join El-P and Killer Mike‘s broadcast. The show, which was originally planned for this Saturday (October 3), has now been pushed back a week to October 17, owing to a COVID-19 scare with a crew member.

De La Rocha has two collaborative tracks with Run the Jewels: ‘Close Your Eyes (and Count to Fuck)’ from the duo’s 2014 album, ‘Run the Jewels 2‘, and ‘Ju$t’, taken from the new album. Homme and Staples’ collaboration, ‘Pulling the Pin’, also features on ‘RTJ4‘. André, meanwhile, will serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

The commercial-free telecast, called Holy CalamaVote, is being broadcast to encourage US voter registration ahead of November’s US presidential election. After the initial broadcast, the televised gig will be available on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel where fans will have the opportunity to donate to the ACLU.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4,” said Run the Jewels in a press statement. “This will be fun.”

In other news, Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike was recently criticised for meeting with Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was accused of voter fraud and suppression in the past.

When a Twitter user accused Mike of giving “the Trump-loving governor a photo op,” the rapper replied: “Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Umma lean into that cuz she did the work.”