Run The Jewels have released their new album ‘RTJ4’, two days earlier than planned.

The duo, comprised of rapper/producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike, were set to share their first record in four years on Friday (June 5). But today (June 3), the pair made the album available in a bid to boost morale, citing the world as being “infected with bullshit” and concluding that their music might bring fans “some joy”.

El-P wrote in an Instagram post: “Fuck it, why wait. The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love. With sincere love and gratitude, Jaime + Mike.”

He added in the caption, that the album is a free to download, however, the site from which to do so has crashed due to demand. Fans can instead access the record via streaming services.

Fans have the option to donate to The Mass Defense Committee (MDC), a network of lawyers, legal workers and law students providing legal support for political activists, protesters and movements for social change.

‘RTJ4’ was previously announced as a free release in light of the ongoing protests against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

The album is the follow-up to ‘RTJ3’, which NME called “another bar-raising collaboration from the most buzzed-over act in rap”.

Over the weekend, Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike expressed his anger about the systemic racism inherent in America’s justice system on television.