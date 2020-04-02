Run The Jewels share brilliant ‘Simpsons’ Lenny and Carl parody

Run The Jewels have shared their own brilliant take on The Simpsons, featuring their new track ‘Ooh La La.’

The rap duo, who recently finished recording the anticipated ‘RTJ 4’, shared a video which showed characters Carl Carlson and Lenny Leonard rapping along to the track in different scenes from the iconic show.

They captioned the video:”They really do predict everything huh?”, making reference to the show’s proven record for unwittingly predicting future events.

The track was unveiled last week, and follows on from ‘The Yankee and the Brave’.

they really do predict everything huh? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1Phibnu6rD — Run The Jewels (@runjewels) April 2, 2020

It comes after El-P revealed in a tweet that ‘RTJ4’ was completely finished. A release date is yet to be determined, but earlier this year El-P told fans that it would be out before the now-cancelled Coachella on April 10 and 17.

Coachella has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s not clear whether that will affect the release date of the album.

Back in November, El-P told fans that ‘RTJ4’ is “hard as fuck” and will feature “about 11 jams” and will be under 40 minutes in length.

The album was recorded at Rick Rubin’s legendary Los Angeles studio Shangri-La, as well as New York’s Electric Lady.

‘RTJ4’ comes three years after the band’s last studio album, ‘RTJ3’. In a five-star review of ‘RTJ3’, NME said: “‘RTJ3’ is purpose-built to inspire and soundtrack insurrection over the coming months and years.”