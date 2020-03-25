News Music News

Run The Jewels share laid-back new track ‘Ooh La La’

It's Killer Mike and El-P's second new song in a matter of days

Will Richards
Run The Jewels
Run The Jewels. Credit: Timothy Saccenti

Run The Jewels have shared their second new song in a matter of days – listen to ‘Ooh La La’ below.

Killer Mike and El-P’s new song follows on from ‘The Yankee and the Brave’, which was shared on the latter’s Instagram account over the weekend.

The tracks are lifted from the upcoming ‘RTJ4’, recorded at Rick Rubin’s legendary Los Angeles studio Shangri-La, as well as New York’s Electric Lady.

Listen to ‘Ooh La La’ below.

El-P recently revealed in a tweet that ‘RTJ4’ will be available as a free download “for anyone who doesn’t feel like they have a budget for music right now”.

Last month, the rapper revealed in a tweet that ‘RTJ4’ was completely finished. A release date is yet to be determined, but earlier this year El-P told fans that it would be out before the now-cancelled Coachella on April 10 and 17.

Coachella has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s not clear whether that will affect the release date of the album.

Back in November, El-P told fans that ‘RTJ4’ is “hard as fuck” and will feature “about 11 jams” and will be under 40 minutes in length.

‘RTJ4’ comes three years after the band’s last studio album, ‘RTJ3’. In a five-star review of ‘RTJ3’, NME said: “‘RTJ3’ is purpose-built to inspire and soundtrack insurrection over the coming months and years.”

