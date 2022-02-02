Running Touch announces debut album, shares luminous lead single ‘Come With Me’

Melbourne genre-bender Running Touch has announced his debut album, ‘Carmine’, sharing the news alongside a spirited new single titled ‘Come With Me’.

Melding buoyant, energised indie-pop choruses with the smoky electronica the artist cut his teeth on, ‘Come With Me’ is one of Running Touch’s most dynamic songs to date. It feels primed for late-night festival sets in tents flanked by mind-bending light shows, as Running Touch delivers warm, tastefully restrained vocal runs over shimmery synth melodies and glitched-out prongs of distorted vocal sampling.

It arrives today (February 3) alongside a video directed by CIAN Marangos of The AV Club and produced by Haus Party. Flickering between disparate aesthetics and aspect ratios, the clip follows Running Touch as he vibes out to ‘Come With Me’ in a range of settings, such as a towering stairwell, an oceanside rock wall, a field of wheat and a run-down house.

According to a press release, team to showcase landscapes, colours, and settings that hadn’t really been explored before in music videos”. Take a look at the video below:

On the stylistic concept for ‘Come With Me’, Running Touch mused that the track “goes further into [his] love for anthem soundscapes”, blending elements of electronica with analogue instrumentation to create a sense of musical ambiguity.

“I love the idea of having these chorus stabs with depth enough you don’t know what the sound source actually is,” he continued. “It’s really given me something to chase and explore. I’m always trying to find a balance between organic and synthetic, so I can be in the electronic space but solo over things live.

“‘Come With Me’ follows the thoughts from my songs ‘Juno’, ‘Signs’ and unreleased track ‘Carmine’. Wanting and needing to escape wherever it is you are. Go wherever life leads, but wanting to do it with someone, but you’re unsure if they want to. Obsessiveness and escape.”

Running Touch went on to say that ‘Juno’ was primarily inspired by “art and film”, noting that he “tried to have a lot of colour, names and film excerpts around [himself]” while he worked on the concept.

As for the video that accompanies ‘Come With Me’, director Marangos said: “Our goal was to use contrasting landscapes and textures to put us in the mind of our character. As a brief overview, the video aims to transport us into the mind of a painter in the moments of artistic expression.

“We wanted to explore the feelings of isolation, frustration, and anxiety that often come with creating art, particularly when working towards something that feels too big to achieve.”

He described the clip’s creative process as “super collaborative”, saying that “whilst there was so much freedom for me to build our world, we were constantly bouncing ideas back and forth to develop the look and feel of the clip into something that was different yet familiar to the [Running Touch] visual landscape”.

‘Carmine’ is set for release on May 6 via Island. It’s described in today’s press release as “a culmination of a life spent absorbing the textures of indie-rock, hardcore, tech-house, pop, and electronic music, and working out, slowly, how to make them coalesce into something dazzling and totally unique”.

While a tracklist for the record is yet to be revealed, previous singles ‘Meet Me’, ‘Signs’, ‘Juno’ and ‘Ceilings’ are all expected to appear on it. Take a look at the cover art for ‘Carmine’, designed by Darren Oorloff, below: