Running Touch announces national ‘Carmine’ album tour dates

Running Touch has shared national tour dates for May and June, in support of his recently-announced debut studio album ‘Carmine’.

The ‘Carmine’ tour is set to commence in Melbourne on May 21 – two weeks after ‘Carmine’ is officially released. The album was announced last month, coinciding with the release of its most recent single, ‘Come With Me’. Sharing the news of the upcoming tour on social media, the producer described it as “three years in the making”.

Following its start at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, the tour will continue on to Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart. It will conclude with a show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre in mid-June.

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour will go on-sale at 1PM AEDT this Friday (March 18). A pre-sale is also set to commence 24 hours prior on Thursday afternoon, which can be accessed here.

Prior to the album’s announcement, Running Touch released several singles across 2020 and 2021 that would end up on the tracklist for ‘Carmine’. Alongside the aforementioned ‘Come With Me’, the album will also feature the singles ‘Meet Me’, ‘Signs’, ‘Juno’ and ‘Ceilings’.

Away from his own music, Running Touch has continued to work closely in a studio-based capacity with Ocean Grove – whose third studio album, ‘Up In The Air Forever’, is set for release in late April.

Running Touch’s ‘Carmine’ Australian tour dates are:

MAY

21 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

27 – Canberra, Kambri

28 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

JUNE

3 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

5 – Perth, Astor Theatre

11 – Hobart, UniBar

17 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre