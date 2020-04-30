Running Touch is re-running his Room Service Festival live set

Melbourne producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Running Touch will re-broadcast his 26-minute live set from Room Service Music Festival this coming weekend.

Watch the trailer below:

His set featured a series of old and new songs including ‘This Is Just To Say’, ‘Courtesy Of’, ‘When I’m Around You’ and a remix of Odesza’s ‘Late Night’. Running Touch will replay the performance on his YouTube channel on Saturday May 2 at 11am AEST.

Running Touch’s latest release was the single ‘Meet Me’, shared earlier this month. The song will serve as the opening track for his yet-to-be-titled debut studio album, which will include ten tracks in total.

Room Service was a US-based live-streamed online festival that took place last weekend on Trap Nation and Chill Nation’s YouTube channels. Artists that performed included A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Yungblud and Crooked Colours, among others. The festival was hosted by Andy King, the unlikely star of Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary.

According to YourEDM, the festival raised over £108,274 (US$135,000) for charities Sweet Relief and Feeding America. An infographic from the website stated there were more than 2.5million views and over 103 years worth of content watched in total.

“What an incredible honour it was to host the biggest virtual festival we’ve ever seen,” King said of Room Service.

“For three days, we came closer together as a community, danced our faces off, and donated with our hearts. I’m blown away by the millions who tuned in and the money we raised together. Perhaps the best part? There were enough toilets and water for everybody. I think virtual festivals will be my new jam!”