Running Touch joins Cosmo’s Midnight and more acts on postponed Jynx House event

Sunshine Coast event The Jynx House has expanded its lineup and capacity after being postponed to later this year.

Originally scheduled for July 31, The Jynx House will now take place on November 13 at Coolum FC, which comes with larger stages. Organisers say the lingering COVID-19 restrictions in Queensland meant the event was unable to proceed with its original date.

New additions to the lineup include Melbourne producer and singer-songwriter Running Touch, Sydney electronic duo Set Mo, Perth bass producer Luude and more acts. They will join previously announced acts Cosmo’s Midnight, Crooked Colours, London Topaz and Basenji, among others.

Tickets for The Jynx House are on sale now through Moshtix. All previously held tickets will be honoured for the new date. Ticketholders who are unable to attend the new date have been asked to contact Moshtix by August 2.

“We will continue to work closely with QLD Health, local and state governments and all relevant stakeholders to ensure we present The Jynx House: Amplified in a COVID safe manner in line with requirements come November,” organisers said in a statement.

The 2021 Jynx House: Amplified lineup is:

Cosmo’s Midnight (DJ Set)

Crooked Colours (DJ Set)

Running Touch

Lastlings (DJ Set)

Luude

Choomba

Set Mo

Basenji

Dena Amy

Little Fritter

London Topaz (DJ Set)

Badrapper

Rosie Kate

Paluma

Jacob Tompkins

Joskie

Jynx DJs