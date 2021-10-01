Running Touch links up with GRAACE, Set Mo and Motez for live version of ‘Ceilings’

Melbourne EDM artist Running Touch has shared the latest instalment of his Post Modern Collective Sessions series, performing a piano-centred live version of ‘Ceilings’ alongside Sydney singer-songwriter GRAACE, Stu Turner of deep-house duo Set Mo, and Baghdad-born, Adelaide-based producer Motez.

Following the same blueprint as the series’ earlier episodes, the ‘Ceilings’ session was split between each artist’s own home studio, all four of them playing various sections of the track on keyboards. Running Touch also performed vocals, while Motez added to the soundscape with an analogue synth unit.

Take a look at the performance below, then compare it to the original studio mix:

In a press release, Running Touch explained that he first met Set Mo during one of his earliest tours in 2016, where he supported Canberra pop band Safia. He said: “I’ve known the guys for some time. They’ve always been inspirations to me as producers and people. They were the first people I got to properly tour and hang out with. It really set a precedent for how this scene works and how to conduct myself. I’m really grateful to these years later to still be associated with them.”

The producer’s interactions with Motez began in Airlie Beach, Queensland, where the two performed at “easily one of the most random shows I’ve played”. He described Motez as “someone you immediately feel inspired by”, and “an incredible producer who has a refinement imbedded in his music thats hard to find in Australian dance music”.

GRAACE was introduced to Running Touch through Sydney DJ Hayden James, with whom he collaborated for the APRA Music Award-winning track ‘Better Together’. “Anyone who has heard GRAACE’s voice knows how special she is,” he said, “and I’m excited for us to finally work on something together! Meeting through Hayden is another testament to how important collaboration and connection is in music.”

Today’s (October 1) release comes as the third episode of Running Touch’s Post Modern Collective Sessions series, which began in August of 2020 with a drum-focussed performance of his track ‘Signs’, featuring Ocean Grove’s Sam Bassal, Northlane’s Nic Petterson and Crooked Colours’ Liam ‘Lampy’ Merrett-Park.

The series continued back in February with a guitar-driven performance of ‘Juno’ featuring Blu DeTiger, Hayden James and Vera Blue.

On how the series has evolved, Running Touch said: “Getting to collaborate and recreate my songs in the PMC sessions has become a highlight for me. Every release feels so much more connected and alive. Bringing together friends and inspirations into the project has given everything a new life. Especially now not being able to travel, it gives me some sense of a bigger picture.”

‘Ceilings’ was initially released as single last month, landing as his second for the year following ‘Juno’ back in January. Upon release, he explained that ‘Ceilings’ was inspired by the likes of Calvin Harris and Daft Punk, saying he “really fell in love with [their] loaded, anthemic sound”.

Earlier today, GRAACE shared her latest single, ‘Sentimental’, a stripped-back indie gem driven by warm acoustic strumming and raw, honest lyrics about learning to let go of the past.