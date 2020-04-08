News Music News

Running Touch releases new single ‘Meet Me’

The first taste of his upcoming debut album

Jackson Langford
running touch 2020 press pic
Credit: Press

Mysterious Melbourne producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Running Touch has made his return with the release of new track ‘Meet Me’, marking his first song of the year.

The concept for the song spawned from a short story the producer had written, and is the first taste of his debut album which is due out later this year. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

“‘Meet Me’ was my second time publishing a short story into a song,” he said in a press statement.

“Building on the concept and colours I had found and loved in ‘My Hands’, I wanted to expand and grow in that room – but it goes further. It’s a thank you to everyone up until this moment. It is that support that has made me feel truly myself for the first time in writing these songs. It’s a nod to both the past and future.”

‘Meet Me’ serves as the opening track for the yet-to-be-titled debut studio album, and is one of ten tracks that will feature on the record.

It follows a string of successful singles released by the producer in the past 12 months, including ‘When I’m Around You’, ‘Better Together’ and ‘This Is Just To Say’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.