Running Touch releases new single ‘Meet Me’

Mysterious Melbourne producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Running Touch has made his return with the release of new track ‘Meet Me’, marking his first song of the year.

The concept for the song spawned from a short story the producer had written, and is the first taste of his debut album which is due out later this year. Listen to it below:

“‘Meet Me’ was my second time publishing a short story into a song,” he said in a press statement.

“Building on the concept and colours I had found and loved in ‘My Hands’, I wanted to expand and grow in that room – but it goes further. It’s a thank you to everyone up until this moment. It is that support that has made me feel truly myself for the first time in writing these songs. It’s a nod to both the past and future.”

‘Meet Me’ serves as the opening track for the yet-to-be-titled debut studio album, and is one of ten tracks that will feature on the record.

It follows a string of successful singles released by the producer in the past 12 months, including ‘When I’m Around You’, ‘Better Together’ and ‘This Is Just To Say’.