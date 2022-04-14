Running Touch shares euphoric new single ‘Why Do I’

Running Touch has shared the penultimate single from his forthcoming debut album, ‘Carmine’, a pensive yet euphoric song entitled ‘Why Do I’.

The Melbourne artist said via a press release that the single, out today (April 14), is “a reflection of himself 10 years ago”. “It’s centred around the house where I came into being who I am today, and my partner who made me much of who I am,” he said. “The two biggest pillars of my life started at the place which this song is set. My partner and a project that would eventually lead to this.”

A lyric video accompanies the track, in which blurred images of Running Touch – real name Matthew Kopp – set against a deep red backdrop weave in and out at various angles, as the artist sings at the track’s climax: “Why do I need you?“.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Why Do I’ below:

‘Why Do I’ is the sixth single to be released from Running Touch’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Carmine’, set for release on May 6 via Island.

Running Touch has already released five album cuts – ‘Signs’, ‘Meet Me’, ‘Juno’, ‘Ceilings’ and ‘Come With Me’. See the full tracklist, which was shared today, below.

Last month Running Touch announced a national Australian tour. Kicking off on May 21 at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, Running Touch will undertake a total of eight shows, including an additional date in Adelaide at Lion Arts Factory on May 26 that was also announced today.

Running Touch’s ‘Carmine’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Juno’

2. ‘My Hands’

3. ‘You Look Better Alone’

4. ‘Signs’

5. ‘Meet Me’

6. ‘Stay’

7. ‘I Haven’t Loved’

8. ‘Why Do I’

9. ‘Ceilings’

10. ‘Come With Me’

11. ‘Always Wanted More’

12. ‘It Starts With You’

13. ‘Carmine’