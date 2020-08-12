Running Touch shares new single, ‘Signs’

Melbourne artist Running Touch has released ‘Signs’, his second single of the year.

The track takes a step away from Running Touch’s usual electronic feel and more towards the indie-rock genre. The producer isn’t unfamiliar with this genre, having been a founding member of rock outfit Ocean Grove.

Listen to ‘Signs’ below:

‘Signs’ follows on from his April release, ‘Meet Me’. Both tracks will feature on his forthcoming debut album, which is yet to have a release date locked in.

“‘Meet Me’ was my second time publishing a short story into a song,” Running Touch said in an earlier statement.

“Building on the concept and colours I had found and loved in ‘My Hands’, I wanted to expand and grow in that room – but it goes further. It’s a thank you to everyone up until this moment. It is that support that has made me feel truly myself for the first time in writing these songs. It’s a nod to both the past and future.”

In addition to the new single, Running Touch has released the first instalment of a new video series, Post Modern Collective Sessions. According to a statement, the series is billed as “[hoping] to create a sense of community amongst like-minded musicians and the fans that underpin their success as musicians and not just artists or band members”.

The episode features Ocean Grove’s Sam Bassal, Northlane’s Nic Pettersen and Crooked Colours’ Lampy. Watch it below: