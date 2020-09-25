Running Touch shares stripped-back version of ‘Signs’

Running Touch has shared a live, stripped-back version of his latest single, ‘Signs’.

The intimate new rendition features Running Touch — real name Matthew Victor Kopp — performing with a Fender Stratocaster, loop pedal and microphone. Watch it below:

The original version of ‘Signs’ hit streaming services earlier this month. It was Running Touch’s second single of 2020, following on from ‘Meet Me’.

Per a press release, Kopp said that he “learned a lot doing this version of ‘Signs’”

“It’s my first time composing something with some cinematic roots. I re-recorded a lot of the elements of the song for the fun of it and to give it a new personality,” he said.

“It was actually meant to be an acoustic piece with acoustic guitar… but after the first day or so working on it, this lane felt a lot more natural to me.”

Running Touch drew inspiration from Santana and Citizen Cope in creating the new version. He also enlisted the help of session guitarist Mitchell Clews.

“I got Mitchell Clews to write a bunch of ideas to go off,” Kopp said.

“I’ve always been interested in orchestral arrangements and the process and differences in producing that compared to what I usually do.”

Earlier this year, Running Touch took part in Room Service, a US-based online music festival. He then uploaded his 26-minute long set to YouTube.

The festival raised more than £108,274 (US$135,000) for the charities Sweet Relief and Feeding America.