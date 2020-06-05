Producer and songwriter Rupert Hine has died, aged 72.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Hine worked with artists including Tina Turner, Howard Jones, The Fixx, Rush and Underworld.

His death was confirmed earlier today by the The Ivors Academy, on which he was a member of the board. No cause of death has yet been released.

In a post on social media, The Ivors Academy wrote: “We are so saddened to post that our Board Director Rupert Hine has passed away.

“Rupert played an integral part in shaping the organisation, and his passion, wisdom, inspiration and his immense kindness will be hugely missed.”

Hine began his career as a musician in folk band Rupert & David as well as other bands including Quantum Jump and Spin 1ne 2wo. As a solo artist, Hine released six solo albums under the alias Thinkman.

It was his work as a producer, however, which brought him acclaim having worked with artists including The Fixx and Howard Jones at the start of his career.

Writing on Twitter, Jones said: “An extraordinary man and one of my dearest longtime friends, my music mentor and producer, passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“I’m so fortunate to have spent a precious hour with him Tuesday.”

Hine went on to help craft Tina Turner’s 1984 hit ‘Better Be Good to Me’ from ‘Private Dancer’. The song later earned a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance – Female.

Hine worked with Turner again on ‘Break Every Rule’ – a song he co-wrote and produced – and later on the album ‘Foreign Affair.’

You can see some of the many tributes to Hine below.

It is with a very heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our friend and Songwriting Charity patron Rupert Hine. Our thoughts are with his wife Fay, his son Kingsley and his many friends all over the world. pic.twitter.com/auumStuXbC — Songwriting Charity (@SWCharity) June 5, 2020

My friend, my ears and partner in the One World One Voice project has passed away. A valued co-conspirator, source of wisdom and a gentleman. His focus and humour kept us on track during the chaos. Without him OWOV would never have existed. God bless you Rupert Hine. — Kevin Godley (@kevingodley9) June 5, 2020

My lovely friend & partner in crime these past 7 yrs, my hero, my mentor, my sounding board, my inspiration, my idol, my favorite, my conspirator, my everything, Rupert Hine has passed. I have so much to say and so many stories and photos to share…but for now…just my love. pic.twitter.com/VwtZM2aNGD — Alan Graham (@agraham999) June 5, 2020

😢Songwriter musician & producer Rupert Hine died last night. His enormous talent, kindness, generosity of spirit & mischievous humour will be missed. It was privilege to work with him and to be his friend for 22 years. Huge love to his son Kingsley and to his wonderful wife Fay. pic.twitter.com/ZuIW2y6gP8 — Eleanor McEvoy (@eleanormcevoy) June 5, 2020

I am very sorry to read this. Rupert Hine produced the first Waterboys record A Girl Called Johnny. He was a special cat – musician, producer, singer, writer – and funny too. I learned a lot from himz Travel on well Rupert. https://t.co/aJsuY9qvGw — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) June 5, 2020

We are saddened to hear that PRS member and @IvorsAcademy Board Director Rupert Hine has passed away. He cared deeply about making change in the industry and will be missed. RIP https://t.co/6CN6CBGe0h — PRS for Music (@PRSforMusic) June 5, 2020

Other production credits for Hine include Stevie Nicks‘ ‘The Other Side of the Mirror’, Rush’s ‘Presto’ and ‘Roll The Bones’. He also worked with Bob Geldof, Underworld, Suzanne Vega, Ra and more.

Hine is survived by his wife Fay and son Kingsley.