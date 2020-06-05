GAMING  

Rupert Hine, producer for Tina Turner, Rush and Underworld, has died aged 72

"His enormous talent, kindness, generosity of spirit and mischievous humour will be missed"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Rupert Hine - Credit: Getty

Producer and songwriter Rupert Hine has died, aged 72.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Hine worked with artists including Tina Turner, Howard Jones, The Fixx, Rush and Underworld.

His death was confirmed earlier today by the The Ivors Academy, on which he was a member of the board. No cause of death has yet been released.

In a post on social media, The Ivors Academy wrote: “We are so saddened to post that our Board Director Rupert Hine has passed away.

“Rupert played an integral part in shaping the organisation, and his passion, wisdom, inspiration and his immense kindness will be hugely missed.”

Hine began his career as a musician in folk band Rupert & David as well as other bands including Quantum Jump and Spin 1ne 2wo. As a solo artist, Hine released six solo albums under the alias Thinkman.

It was his work as a producer, however, which brought him acclaim having worked with artists including The Fixx and Howard Jones at the start of his career.

Writing on Twitter, Jones said: “An extraordinary man and one of my dearest longtime friends, my music mentor and producer, passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“I’m so fortunate to have spent a precious hour with him Tuesday.”

Hine went on to help craft Tina Turner’s 1984 hit ‘Better Be Good to Me’ from ‘Private Dancer’. The song later earned a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance – Female.

Hine worked with Turner again on ‘Break Every Rule’ – a song he co-wrote and produced – and later on the album ‘Foreign Affair.’

You can see some of the many tributes to Hine below.

Other production credits for Hine include Stevie Nicks‘ ‘The Other Side of the Mirror’, Rush’s ‘Presto’ and ‘Roll The Bones’. He also worked with Bob Geldof, Underworld, Suzanne Vega, Ra and more.

Hine is survived by his wife Fay and son Kingsley.

