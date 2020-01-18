Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have shared a message thanking fans for all the “love and respect” since the passing of bandmate Neil Peart.

The visionary stickman passed away earlier this month (January 7) after quietly battling brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a statement a few days after this death, calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” and said that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

After mountains of tributes have come in from all corners of the world, Lee and Lifeson have now taken to social media to share their thanks for the tributes, condolences and well wishes.

“Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing,” the message posted to Facebook began. “These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it.”

See the message below:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have shared moving tributes to Neil Peart.

“Today, the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll,” Grohl said in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Elsewhere, Tool performed a live tribute to Peart during a recent concert in San Diego.

Metallica also shared a live cover of Rush‘s ‘Tom Sawyer’ in honour of Peart.