Rush to release their own pinball machine

A Rush pinball machine based on the Canadian prog-rock heroes is on the way – you can check out a teaser below.

Released in conjunction with Stern Pinball, it’s the latest in a series of rock n roll pinball machines from the manufacturer, including games based on AC/DC, KISS, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Iron Maiden and Metallica.

While the teaser does not offer a price or a look at the machine itself, it features an animated CGI version of the owl from the band’s album cover for 1975’s ‘Fly By Night’. The teaser also lists 17 songs, including classic rock radio hits ‘Tom Sawyer’, ‘Limelight’, ‘The Spirit Of The Radio’.

Watch the teaser below:

In September it was revealed that Rush frontman Geddy Lee is gearing up to release a memoir, written as a means of coping with the loss of the band’s legendary drummer and his longtime friend Neil Peart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing in an Instagram post, Lee said that while he was “locked down for over a year and a half” he spent lots of time with his family, but struggled to deal with Peart’s death. The 68-year-old singer also lost his mother in July.

“My friend and collaborator on the Big Beautiful Book of Bass, Daniel Richler, saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of Neil’s passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return,” Lee said.

Peart died in January 2020 at the age of 67 following a battle with brain cancer.

Meanwhile, Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson has confirmed that there will be no Rush reunion in the future without Neil Peart.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk’, Lifeson said: “I know Rush fans are a unique bunch, and I love them. It was a really good two-way relationship. But I think, really, Rush ended in 2015. There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it.”