Russell Morris and The Soul Movers to play Queensland’s first drive-in concert

Queensland’s first drive-in concert, dubbed Drive-In Concert Live, is set to feature Russell Morris, The Soul Movers and Masters of Pop, organisers announced today (May 24).

Morris is one of the longest-serving contemporary artists in Australian music, active for over 50 years, winning his first ARIA Award for 2013’s ‘Sharkmouth’. The Soul Movers are a funk-soul band comprised of vocalist Lizzie Mack and ex-Red Wiggle Murray Cook.

Masters of Pop are an Aussie supergroup that sees Michael ‘China’ Walker (John Paul Young & The Allstar Band), James Blundell, Tony Mitchell (Sherbet), Steve Mulry (TMG), Greg Henson (Jon English) and Brett Williams (Choirboys) join forces to perform pure Aussie rock.

Advertisement

Set to take place on Saturday June 13 at Redland City, a press statement said the event was being produced in close collaboration with Redland City Council and the Queensland Health Department to ensure it would adhere to current coronavirus safety regulations. Some of the restrictions of the concert include patrons remaining in their vehicles at all times, spacing vehicles in off-set patterns to ensure social distancing and contact-free delivery of food and drink to vehicles.

Drive-In Concerts Live is the brainchild of Michael “China” Walker in partnership with Nick Chugg and music industry lawyer, Matt McCormick.

“The music industry is in a death-roll because of COVID,” said Walker in a statement.

“As restrictions are eased and retail and eateries start to trade, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for any of us in the entertainment sector and the impact on the economic and mental health of people our industry is critical. This is the solution to be socially responsible, gets us off the dole and back to work, and get some happy back into all our lives.”

Drive-ins have started taking place around the world as an alternative to traditional live music events. Australia’s first drive-in concert was held in Sydney on May 21 with Casey Donovan headlining the event.

The inaugural Drive-In Concerts Live takes place Saturday, June 13 at Cleveland Showgrounds. Tickets can be found here.