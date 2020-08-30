Russell Morris to headline new Queensland drive-in concert series

Russell Morris will headline a new series of drive-in concerts set to take place in South Queensland from September. The city of Redland will host four consecutive weekends of drive-in shows, commencing September 12 and concluding October 4.

The series also looks to feature country singer-songwriter Casey Barnes, guitarist Kevin Borich and more.

The new series follows on from a similar show in Redland earlier this year. The original drive-in event took place in July and featured performances from Morris, the Soul Movers and Masters of Pop.

Like their predecessor, the shows are spearheaded by Michael ‘China’ Walker and his Drive-In Concerts Live initiative.

“When we walked on stage for our first drive-in concert, we didn’t know what to expect and we were a bit nervous as to how this would go,” Walker said in a press release.

“It didn’t take long to throw all those fears out the window. We ALL had such a good time – audience and bands alike. Just like Russell [Morris] and Murray [Cook] told me, can’t wait to do more!”

Tickets to the series are available now. All shows will take place at Redland Bay’s Bayview Conservation Staging Area.

Drive-In Concerts Live’s forthcoming shows are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 12 – Jake and the Cadillacs, The Argonauts

Sunday 13 – Russell Morris, BB Factory, River City Aces

Saturday 19 – Casey Barnes, Colt Seavers Band, Dakota Stripling

Sunday 20 – KISSperience

Saturday 26 – Australian Eagles Show, Gold Dust Woman

Sunday 27 – Kevin Borich, Kirk Lorange Lecia Louise, Brett Williams

OCTOBER

Saturday 3 – Killer Queen Experience, The David Bowie Show

Sunday 4 – The Mason Rack Band and more to be announced