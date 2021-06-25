RVG announce first interstate headline shows in support of ‘Feral’

RVG have announced their first national headline tour since the release of ‘Feral’ over a year ago, with seven dates locked in to support the critically acclaimed album.

The run is set to kick off in Sydney on Wednesday August 25, when the band will take to the stage at the iconic Sydney Opera House as part of the 2021 VIVID Live program. The next day, they’ll play a free show to Brisbane fans as part of the festivities for the inaugural Brisbane Winter Sessions event.

From there, they’ll roll through their current home of Melbourne, then to Adelaide, Perth and Fremantle, before wrapping up in Castlemaine on Sunday September 11. Tickets to all shows are on sale now from RVG’s website.

‘Feral’ landed last April via Our Golden Friend, and was supported with the singles ‘I Used To Love You’, ‘Christian Neurosurgeon’ and ‘This Perfect Day’.

In addition to being declared by NME one of the best Australian releases of 2020, ‘Feral’ received a four-star review in which writer Ali Shutler labelled it “the sound of a band coming of age, [depicting] RVG as the heartbreaking, soul-embracing force for good that they’ve threatened to be from the very start”.

The band have stayed busy since the album’s release, curating an edition of the livestreamed festival ISOL-AID, christening the Malthouse Theatre’s outdoor stage in Melbourne, and teaming up with fellow indie-rocker Julia Jacklin to cover Björk’s ‘Army Of Me’.

RVG’s ‘Feral’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Wednesday 25 – Sydney, Sydney Opera House (VIVID Live)

Thursday 26 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (Brisbane Winter Sessions)

Saturday 28 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

SEPTEMBER

Friday 3 – Adelaide, The Lab

Saturday 4 – Perth, The Bird

Sunday 5 – Fremantle, Aardvark

Saturday 11 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal