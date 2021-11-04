RVG announce Melbourne ‘Feral’ album launch show

More than a year and a half after releasing second album ‘Feral’, RVG have announced they’ll play a long-awaited hometown launch show in Melbourne.

Romy Vager and co. will perform one of The Corner’s first full-capacity concerts this year, set to take place on November 27. They’ll be joined on the evening by special guests Leah Senior, Enola and Kill Bell.

A press release describes the upcoming show as “both a celebration and a closing of the chapter that was ‘Feral'”. Tickets are on sale now.

RVG had planned to launch ‘Feral’ with a national tour throughout August and September of this year – including a performance at the Sydney Opera House as part of VIVID Live – but the run was cancelled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

The band did manage to get in a set at this year’s Boogie Festival, and released a cover of Björk’s ‘Army Of Me’ in collaboration with Julia Jacklin.

RVG released ‘Feral’, the follow-up to 2017 debut ‘A Quality of Mercy’, back in April of last year. NME gave the record four stars upon release, describing it as “the sound of a band coming of age”. It also appeared in NME‘s list of the 25 best Australian albums of 2020.